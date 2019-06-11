Family & Parenting

Company offering to find perfect name for your baby for $350

SAN FRANCISCO -- How much would you pay to find the perfect name for your baby?

The CDC says July through October are the busiest birth months. If you're having trouble selecting a name for your little one, a company says it can help.

For $350, it will come up with 10 names and middle names to choose from.

Consider it a boutique service for parents really struggling to come up with the perfect name for their child.

"Future Perfect" says for $350, you also get a 15-minute consultation plus an exclusive gift when the baby comes home.

The company also offers a more affordable package for $100 for a "namestorming session like no other."
