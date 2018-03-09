FAMILY & PARENTING

Dad recreates Disneyland fireworks in daughter's bedroom

Lyle Coram was inspired by the magic of Disneyland when he decided to create the display for his daughter. (Lyle Coram)

One lucky 7-year-old can enjoy the magic of Disneyland's fireworks every night thanks to her dad's imagination and craftsmanship.

Lyle Coram created the display for his daughter, Shelby, who is a big Disney fan.

"Every time we would go to Disneyland, we would get new ideas and add it to the room," Coram told Good Morning America. "The first time Shelby saw the fireworks in her room, she just laid on the floor for hours watching it."

It took Coram, who works as a stagehand at Paris and Bally's hotel in Las Vegas, and his wife Shannon three months to finish the room. The family painted the ceiling to look like the sky and used fiber optic lights to create stars. LED lights were placed around the room and a projector was used to show the fireworks.

Coram shared a tutorial video to show how the room was done.



The next project he hopes to take up is an interactive floor using a projector from the ceiling shooting down.

Editor's note: The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Disney Parks and Resorts and this station.
