ABC11 Together: Disney wish comes true for Wake County boy mauled by dogs

Make-A-Wish Eastern North Carolina is sending 4-year-old Ryder Wells and his family to Walt Disney World.

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) --
A wish is coming true for a young boy who has been through a life-altering struggle after getting attacked by two dogs in Raleigh.

"We are extremely grateful and appreciative super, super, super, super, excited," said Ryder's mom, Brittany Wells. "It doesn't feel real yet."

Ryder's struggle began when he was 22-months-old on a Thanksgiving visit with family friends in Raleigh. Two Rotweillers attacked Ryder.

"He almost lost his life," said Wells. "But he completely lost the left side of his face along with many other injuries and so over the past three years we've completely worked on reconstructing his face and get his skin back on."

The local Make-A-Wish chapter has granted 3,600 wishes to children dealing with a critical illness.

"This is a chance for them to celebrate all that he has overcome, and have time away from doctor's appointments, hospital visits, needles all the painful and not great stuff, to just relax and spend time as a family," said Laura Jasmine of Make-A-Wish of Eastern North Carolina.

Ryder's mom says the Disney trip comes at a great time. Ryder is getting a break from years of surgery.

"We still have a lot to repair in the cheek and we will address that in July," said Wells. "But we are just going to let Ryder be Ryder and get the good break that I'm ready for and I know he is too."

The Wells family will travel to Florida next week where they will celebrate Ryder's fifth birthday on Tuesday.

RELATED: 'A big deal:' Family of boy mauled by dog in 2015 speaks on new fundraising efforts
