Do not spank your kids -- that is the advice of pediatricians.In fact, they're doubling down on their request to parents, not to spank their children.The new policy statement from the American Academy of Pediatrics advises mothers and fathers to use what it calls "healthy forms of discipline."That includes giving positive reinforcement for good behaviors and setting expectations and limits.Among the methods not advised are spanking, slapping, insulting, and shaming.ABC11 viewers, asked on air during the morning show Monday, starkly disagree.We asked if viewers thought spanking is okay? More than 600 voted, and 92 percent believe spanking children is OK, 8 percent did not.