FAYETTEVILLE, N.C (WTVD) --Britt Harris continues to honor the legacy of her late husband, U.S. Army Spc. Chris Harris.
Harris was killed by a suicide bomber while serving in Afghanistan on August 2, 2017.
A week prior to his death, he discovered he was going to be a father.
His daughter, Christian Michelle, was born nine months later - the same day Chris's unit returned to the United States.
A special photo shoot was held for the newborn with the men and women her daddy bravely fought alongside in Afghanistan.
Harris latest was of honoring her husband is with a "Gold Star event."
Harris is working with a number of local businesses to host the free, public event on Aug. 25.
"I want to start a yearly tradition where the community can come together and honor a fallen soldier, show respect to our Gold Star families, and give back to the families of our fallen," Harris said.
The event will feature guest speakers, including Supreme Allied Commander General Buck Kernan and Bobby Heline, a former US Army Staff sergeant in the 82nd Airborne Division, 4-tour war veteran, burn survivor, and motivational speaker.
Musician Becca Rae will also be in attendance.
"I am hoping to keep the memories alive of soldiers that have given the ultimate sacrifice," Harris said.
The event will be held at the Airborne & Special Operations Museum in Fayetteville from 6 p.m.-10 p.m.
The event is free and open to the public.
For more information, email Fallenphotos24@yahoo.com.
The video above is from a previous story