FAMILY & PARENTING

Father-son recreate law enforcement Father's Day photo after 20 years

EMBED </>More Videos

In 1998, Michael wrote a Father's Day card that said, "When I get bigger I'm going to be my Dad's partner and catch bad guys and burglars." (Auburn WA Police Department)

A father-son duo recreated a photo from 20 years ago to share a special Father's Day moment.

Auburn (WA) Police Department shared two photos of Officer Andy Gould and his son Michael. In both photos, Michael is sitting on the lap of his dad in a squad car.


In 1998, Michael wrote a Father's Day card that said, "When I get bigger I'm going to be my Dad's partner and catch bad guys and burglars."

Two decades later, Michael squeezed his 6'7" frame onto his dad's lap to recreate their photo, this time after following his footsteps into law enforcement. Michael currently serves as a King County sheriff's deputy.

"Recreating the photo 20 years later was a wonderful tribute to father and son," the department said on Facebook. "Hope all you fathers out there had as wonderful a day as our own Officer Gould!"
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familypolice officerFather's Daychildrenparenting
FAMILY & PARENTING
Ailing father still manages to 'walk' daughter down aisle
I-Team: 4 critical forms to sign before sending your child off to college
Boy shares parents' baby news on day he's adopted
Wake mom warning parents after son left unsupervised at summer camp
How Mickey Mouse and friends can help your kid sleep
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Christopher appears in court
UNC System issues statement on Silent Sam toppling: 'We do not support lawlessness'
One company offering 'fur-ternity leave' for workers with new pets
I-Team: North Carolina still home to 100+ Confederate monuments
FDA extending expiration dates for some EpiPens
Toddlers survive days in ravine after mother dies in car crash
Show More
Cooper gets early win, two GOP proposed amendments ordered off ballot
WCPSS presents proposed enrollment plan for four new schools
Fayetteville State University rolls out new bike service
College students called 'the perfect target' for scammers
Rocky Mount man found dead in home of apparent dog attack
More News