Father's Day

'I am so proud of who they've become': Sweet quotes from dads Neil Patrick Harris, The Rock and more in honor of Father's Day

When it comes to their kids, these celebrity dads know what to say to make you feel warm and fuzzy.

They've reflected on the joys of parenthood for the birth of a child. Some have used their kids' birthdays as a chance to share a sweet message, and some just wanted to send their love on a normal day. No matter the occasion, their heartfelt words will make you smile. Happy Father's Day!

This story was originally published in June 2018.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingcelebrityentertainmentcelebrity babiesjimmy kimmelfather's daythe rockgood newsfeel goodjohn legendlin manuel miranda
FATHER'S DAY
Dads winning the parenting game
WEEKEND EVENTS: Father's Day, Juneteenth and Peak City Pig Fest
More than half of fathers criticized on parenting, study finds
Father's Day: ABC11 staff share photos of dad
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mebane home intruder thwarted by 11-year-old with machete walks out of hospital, sheriff says
Texas authorities arrest man suspected in Moore County homicide
End the Violence rally brings Charlotte students to Raleigh
Search continues for retired UNC professor who went missing in Hudson River
Sources: Lakers reach deal for Pelicans' Davis
Target registers back online after nationwide outage
Durham officials warn of possible measles exposure at school, coffee shop
Show More
Woman arrested in ex-lawmaker's death: Police
Little girl's would-be kidnapper beaten by her grandparents: police
O.J. Simpson joins Twitter, plans on 'getting even'
Survey finds women prefer a 'dad bod' over six-pack abs
'Sharks are still good people:' NC shark attack survivor 'popping' through recovery
More TOP STORIES News