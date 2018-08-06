FAMILY & PARENTING

Fayetteville diaper bank helps homeless veteran moms

EMBED </>More Videos

Diaper bank helps out veterans.

By
FAYETTEVILLE, NC (WTVD) --
If you're a mom, you know how expensive diapers can be. Several Cumberland County families have had to choose between putting their babies in fresh diapers or putting food on the table.

Thanks to a Cumberland County non-profit, struggling families won't have to make that choice.

Richelle Gentry is a fighter. She fought in the war on terror in 2002. When she left the military, she fought to make ends meet as a single mother.

These days she's on a new mission; helping homeless veterans.

"Of the homeless families, we have five right now that are living out of their vehicles or are staying with somebody," said Gentry.

Those five also have newborns. Thankfully, they have Gentry and 2-14 Connect. Her diaper bank hands out free supplies to hundreds of struggling families. 2-14 Connect also provides cleaning products as Gentry explained those expenses also add up for families living through tough times.

2-14 Connect is a non-profit, and Gentry said she spends $1,500-$2,000 a month on diapers. She's asking the community to donate diapers and cleaning products.

You can also volunteer. For more information visit www.2-14connect.org.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familycumberland county newshomelessveteranmotherhoodFayettevilleCumberland County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FAMILY & PARENTING
Dad walks son to kindergarten in 2004, to college in 2017
This mom is thrilled to be sending her kids back to school
Back-to-school countdown checklist
The shocking history of child car seats
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Warrants: Driver of stolen vehicle in deadly Durham chase admits to using crack, drinking alcohol before collision
Do you recognize this urn that washed ashore in Myrtle Beach?
Man, child killed in fiery crash on Louisburg Road in Raleigh
NASCAR chairman taking leave of absence after DWI, drug arrest
Judge prevents finalizing North Carolina ballots for now
QB Surratt, 12 other UNC football players to miss games following NCAA violation
Wake County commissioners put school bonds on ballot
Walmart employee steps in when nail salon turns away woman with cerebral palsy
Show More
Durham adopts resolution to protect women against discrimination
ABC11's Kaplan: Cooper vs. NCGA saga is all about the basics
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Women steal 4 Yeti coolers in grab-and-go
Kentucky woman drowns at Emerald Isle after getting caught in rip current
Baby boy dies after being pulled from water under Brooklyn Bridge
More News