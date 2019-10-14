good news

College football player honors stepdad by legally changing name

They say it's better to play for the name on the front of your jersey as opposed to the back.

But for George Grimwade, a senior offensive lineman at Samford University, the name behind him was just as meaningful.

George decided to surprise his stepdad by legally changing his name to honor the man who's been by his side since he was eight years old.

Cameras were there to capture the emotional moment when George showed his stepdad the paperwork and the new name on the back of his jersey.

He's now known as George Grimwade Musto.

"You know how much I love you...and how I always treasure the time I have with you...and how you're my world? I got my last name changed."

The two embraced in a tearful hug with other family members standing by.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingoxfordgood news
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GOOD NEWS
Durham couple married for 70 years shares secret to happiness
Fort Bragg soldier receives Soldier's Medal
Young boy recites positive message on his way to school
VIDEO: Hillsborough Police K-9 finds drugs, gets ice cream reward
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Oxford family wins $10,000 on 'America's Funniest Home Videos'
Underage driver involved in Raleigh crash, police say
Firefighters battle huge blaze at building fire near Dunn
American Airlines flight makes emergency landing at RDU
Police identify man killed in Fayetteville crash
Flight from RDU cancelled after passengers boarded plane
'Hamilton' star Miguel Cervantes' 3-year-old daughter has died
Show More
Beloved Outer Banks gift shop 'The Cotton Gin' destroyed by fire
Typhoon leaves up to 33 dead in Japan
Carolina Panthers defeat Tampa Bay Buccaneers 37-26 in London
Orville Wright bust stolen from Wright Brothers memorial in OBX
Family seeks answers after police kill Texas woman at home
More TOP STORIES News