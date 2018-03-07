Forget the selfie - Durham artist creates treasured memories

My clients realize that family is their greatest treasure and how quickly time is passing. My paintings stop time and convey to the subjects that they are deeply loved. Call today 919-493-2467 to begin your family’s portrait. #fineart #portraitartist #painting #stolenmoment pic.twitter.com/yC2HQY7Fx9 — William Branson III (@wbranson3) March 1, 2018

William Branson III is a Durham-based portrait artist who's known worldwide for his expertise in composition, posing, lighting and color harmony.Branson combines his skills in photography with a technique he developed to hand paint his portraits.Families come to Branson for his embellished mixed-media portraits that capture those special moments in people's lives."My clients realize that family is their greatest treasure and how quickly time is passing," Branson said. "My paintings stop time and convey to the subjects that they are special and deeply loved."Branson explained he looks at a wall as a story waiting to be written and creates a world from a client's dreams that will become a treasured possession - something meant to be passed down through generations.