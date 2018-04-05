Fort Bragg soldier to receive remains of great-grandfather POW/MIA nearly 70 years later

The remains of a Fort Bragg soldier's great-grandfather have finally come home after nearly 70 years. Sgt. 1st Class Finley James Davis served in the Korean War. He was a Prisoner of War and listed as Missing In Action in December of 1950 and his date of death is reported as of April 30, 1951."After he went over there, went missing and died, she never remarried after him," said Fort Bragg soldier Spc. Zachary Boney.All his life, he's heard countless stories from his grandmother about the hero of a great-grandfather he had. Roseann Stonestreet was just 12 years old when her father went off to the war. She still remembers the last day she spent with her dad."He took me to the movies. I remember the name of the movie and I remember who played in it," said Stonestreet.Her mother died almost 20 years ago in 1999 with a broken heart. After 66 years, Roseann got a call she'd never expect. Her dad's body was found in North Korea."It's the biggest blessing I could ever imagine," said Stonestreet.She told ABC11 that she selected her grandson to escort the remains home. He said his great-grandfather is part of the reason why he joined the military in the first place.Boney will bury his great-grandfather's remains in two weeks in Charleston, South Carolina."It's a little emotional because I know how important he was to my grandmother," said Boney.