FAMILY & PARENTING

Fort Bragg soldier to receive remains of great-grandfather POW/MIA nearly 70 years later

EMBED </>More Videos

Soldier to receive remains of great-grandfather.

By
FORT BRAGG, NC (WTVD) --
The remains of a Fort Bragg soldier's great-grandfather have finally come home after nearly 70 years. Sgt. 1st Class Finley James Davis served in the Korean War. He was a Prisoner of War and listed as Missing In Action in December of 1950 and his date of death is reported as of April 30, 1951.

"After he went over there, went missing and died, she never remarried after him," said Fort Bragg soldier Spc. Zachary Boney.

All his life, he's heard countless stories from his grandmother about the hero of a great-grandfather he had. Roseann Stonestreet was just 12 years old when her father went off to the war. She still remembers the last day she spent with her dad.

"He took me to the movies. I remember the name of the movie and I remember who played in it," said Stonestreet.

Her mother died almost 20 years ago in 1999 with a broken heart. After 66 years, Roseann got a call she'd never expect. Her dad's body was found in North Korea.

"It's the biggest blessing I could ever imagine," said Stonestreet.

She told ABC11 that she selected her grandson to escort the remains home. He said his great-grandfather is part of the reason why he joined the military in the first place.

Boney will bury his great-grandfather's remains in two weeks in Charleston, South Carolina.

"It's a little emotional because I know how important he was to my grandmother," said Boney.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familyveteranfort bragg newsFort BraggCumberland County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FAMILY & PARENTING
Fallen Bragg soldier's to host event honoring him, Gold Star families
Georgia woman loses 55 pounds to donate her kidney to her father
Ailing father still manages to 'walk' daughter down aisle
I-Team: 4 critical forms to sign before sending your child off to college
Boy shares parents' baby news on day he's adopted
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Mother also charged in death of infant son in Rocky Mount
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Show More
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
FBI sounds warning about prank calls in wake of school shootings
Study: Breastfeeding could reduce the risk of stroke later in life
More News