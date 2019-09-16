Fort Bragg soldiers get hero's welcome home from family, loved ones

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- More than 150 Fort Bragg soldiers got a hero's welcome Sunday as they returned from a year-long deployment.The soldiers reunited with family and loved ones, causing some to get overwhelmed with emotion."My legs just wanted to drop," Spc. Lennan Roger said. "I couldn't even walk. I got to my family. Got the hugs, the tears, the joy."The soldiers from the 18th airborne corps served a deployment in areas like Iraq, Syria and Kuwait.