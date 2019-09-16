politics

Fort Bragg soldiers get hero's welcome home from family, loved ones

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- More than 150 Fort Bragg soldiers got a hero's welcome Sunday as they returned from a year-long deployment.

The soldiers reunited with family and loved ones, causing some to get overwhelmed with emotion.

"My legs just wanted to drop," Spc. Lennan Roger said. "I couldn't even walk. I got to my family. Got the hugs, the tears, the joy."

The soldiers from the 18th airborne corps served a deployment in areas like Iraq, Syria and Kuwait.
