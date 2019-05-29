Family & Parenting

Fort Bragg 1-year-old holds American flag over father's grave on Memorial Day

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WTVD) -- The story of Britt Harris, the widow of Army Specialist Chris Harris, and their young daughter has moved our emotions for years, and now, the family is tugging at our heartstrings one more time.

On Memorial Day, while some were enjoying a quiet day off, Harris and her 1-year-old daughter, Christian, spent the day another way: visiting Chris' grave.

A photo posted to Harris' Facebook shows little Christian smiling while holding an American flag above her daddy's headstone.



For Harris, the holiday has become a day to reflect on all of the love and happiness she and Chris shared and to praise him for his sacrifice.

"With each ceremony, every speech, and each name carved in stone, may we take a moment to recognize the true meaning of this holiday," she wrote in her post. "Do not mourn those that have given such a sacrifice, instead praise and celebrate them for being the heroes that made our lives better. Applaud their dedication to something bigger than themselves."



Haris told ABC11 she'll spend the rest of her life honoring her late husband and reminding her daughter about the ultimate sacrifice he made.

"Everything I do, I do it to preserve Chris' memory and to show Christian how special she is," Harris said. "I'm just the only one that can speak for them both right now. I do everything I can to make sure they both get the recognition they deserve. Him for sacrificing his life for his country and her for being the legacy of a hero."




