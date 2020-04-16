Family & Parenting

Free ABC11 printable activities for kids to do at home

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Being cooped up at home for long periods of time is not only tough for you, but especially for your children. There are never enough ways to stay occupied.

We understand the struggle and want to help.

Here are some fun activities we've created for you and your children to do at home. There are coloring pages, a maze, a word search, and more! Simply download and print the sheets below and let your creativity flow!

DOWNLOAD THE SHEETS HERE

Share your work with us on social media!

We will get through this... and hopefully these activities will make it a little easier! Have fun!

RELATED: Here are some online resources for kids while they're out of school
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingncchildrencoronavirusabc11 together
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: NC cases reach 5,465, up 342 from Wednesday
Bulk chicken sale in Raleigh causes traffic jam
What the IRS Payment Status Not Available error means
Small business lending program on hold after reaching lending limit
Request for 25 body bags reveals deadly outbreak at nursing home
Why some stimulus checks may have gone to wrong accounts
5.2 million more seek unemployment aid as US layoffs spread
Show More
Michael Jordan talks documentary ahead of Sunday premiere
Doctor beats COVID-19, returns to fight virus at hospital
NY mom meets newborn 10 days after recovering from COVID-19-related coma
Dog who lost both owners to COVID-19 looking for loving home
Duke hospital staff make boy's 10th birthday special
More TOP STORIES News