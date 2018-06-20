FAMILY & PARENTING

CrossFit couples hold joint weightlifting gender reveal

EMBED </>More Videos

When Meg Switzer realized her friend was giving birth the day after her, the CrossFit couples decided to hold a joint gender reveal. (lifeofmegswitzer via Storyful)

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WTVD) --
When Meg Switzer realized her friend Jessica was giving birth the day after her, the CrossFit couples decided to hold a joint gender reveal.

The party, which was held in New York, had a unique take on the big reveal.

So, just where did the two "power" couples draw their inspiration from? Well, weightlifting, of course!

Each friend grabbed an end of the barbell, and after encouragements from the crowd, dropped it to the ground, sending colored powder everywhere.

Storyful contributed to this post
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familybabyfitnessviral videofamilyNew York
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FAMILY & PARENTING
Ailing father still manages to 'walk' daughter down aisle
I-Team: 4 critical forms to sign before sending your child off to college
Boy shares parents' baby news on day he's adopted
Wake mom warning parents after son left unsupervised at summer camp
How Mickey Mouse and friends can help your kid sleep
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Christopher appears in court
UNC System issues statement on Silent Sam toppling: 'We do not support lawlessness'
One company offering 'fur-ternity leave' for workers with new pets
I-Team: North Carolina still home to 100+ Confederate monuments
FDA extending expiration dates for some EpiPens
Toddlers survive days in ravine after mother dies in car crash
Show More
Cooper gets early win, two GOP proposed amendments ordered off ballot
WCPSS presents proposed enrollment plan for four new schools
Fayetteville State University rolls out new bike service
College students called 'the perfect target' for scammers
Rocky Mount man found dead in home of apparent dog attack
More News