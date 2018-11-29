FAMILY & PARENTING

Lowe's workers trying to find girl who wrote letter to Santa requesting new kidney for brother

EMBED </>More Videos

Many kids write letters to Santa but one girl's Christmas wish is sure to melt your heart. (WLOS)

By
FRANKLIN, N.C. --
This time of year, kids send off their letter to Santa, telling him what they want for Christmas.

Typically, children will ask for toys or dolls, but a little girl visiting western North Carolina had an extra special wish -- a new kidney for her brother.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

"Some may not believe in you, but I do. One thing I really want for Christmas is my big brother to get a kidney transplant. PLEASE!" read a letter written by Kaitlyn, which that was slipped into a mailbox at a Lowe's in Franklin.

The letter, which was written in green crayon, has touched the hearts of many.

"Knowing that your letter is going to Santa Claus and that he's going to bring you anything you want and to ask for something that important for someone else just means so much," Andi McNair told WLOS.

Assosciates believe the little girl is from Florida.

Store employees are now trying to find her family.

EMBED More News Videos

A Delaware boy has learned the value of giving to others, at a very young age.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familychristmaschristmas giftsanta clausfeel goodkidney transplantnorth carolina newsNCFlorida
FAMILY & PARENTING
Couple describes delivering daughter roadside Thanksgiving weekend
State trooper delivers baby off Wake County highway
NC teacher adopting student grants wish of a sister reunion
Cabbage Patch doll among group's 10 worst toys for holidays
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Power outage forces 4 Johnston County schools to close Thursday
Body found in Robeson County believed to be Hania Noelia Aguilar
Rutherford County teen found safe in Oklahoma; suspect arrested
Toy drive underway for victims of Hurricane Florence
Tar Heel football field considered best in the country
Southwest gate agent mocks 5-year-old girl's name
Crash closes 2 lanes on I-440 E near US 70 in Wake County
Trump on Manafort pardon: 'I wouldn't take it off the table'
Show More
Woman pulls knife on man who said she farted too loud, police say
Heels look hopeless, get hammered by Michigan
Video: Postal worker throws package from truck onto lawn
Dunkin' warns customers of data breach
Voter ID moves toward final passage in NC Senate; Dems ask, 'What's the rush?'
More News