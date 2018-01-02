FAMILY & PARENTING

Heartbreaking video shows boy sing to baby sister in heaven

A 4-year-old San Antonio boy sings heartbreaking song to his baby sister in heaven. (Photos/Twitter @SAM1R)

SAN ANTONIO, Texas --
Siblings have a unique and special bond. Sometimes that bond is forced to endure a heartbreaking loss.

Alex is just 4-years-old and lives in San Antonio. In May, his 4-month-old sister Ava Lynn died after being diagnosed with hydronephrosis - a condition that affects the kidneys.

On what would have been little Ava's first birthday, Alex grabbed his guitar and sang to his baby sister in heaven.

His mother captured the video of the little boy singing "Remember Me" from the movie Coco.

You can overhear some of the heartbreaking lyrics, which include "though I have to travel far, remember me. For even if I'm far away, I hold you in my heart."

The video was posted on Twitter and has been viewed thousands of times.

The family said Alex didn't even know he was being filmed and that he just wanted to sing for his sister on her birthday.
