HALLOWEEN

How to participate in Jimmy Kimmel's annual Halloween candy prank

(Randy Holmes/ABC)

Once again this year, Jimmy Kimmel is asking parents to ruin their child's Halloween -- but only for a moment -- by telling them they ate all the candy and recording the reaction.


For the eighth time, the Jimmy Kimmel Live host is encouraging parents to pull off the prank on their kids in what has become a "cherished Halloween tradition."

All you have to do to participate is:

1) Tell your kids you ate all their Halloween candy and record their reaction
2) Upload the video to YouTube with the title, 'Hey Jimmy Kimmel, I Told My Kids I Ate All Their Halloween Candy'
3) Keep an eye on your messages to see if the show reaches out to you

Kids who have fallen for it in the past have run the gamut of emotions from angry to devastated to forgiving, though after it's been out there for so many years, some of them are starting to wise up to it.

See highlights from the prank in 2017, 2016 and 2015.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familyhalloweenprankjimmy kimmelbuzzworthyfunny videoyoutubeparentingchildrenu.s. & worldwatercoolertrending
HALLOWEEN
'No one likes them:' NC city 'bans' classic Halloween candy
Zombie teeth: Woman's false fangs get stuck in her mouth
Get a free Krispy Kreme doughnut this Halloween
Teal Pumpkin Project eases minds of food allergy parents
More halloween
FAMILY & PARENTING
Hospitalized babies dress up for Halloween costume contest
It's Bo time! Wendell 1-year-old gets Bojangles-themed photo shoot
Miracle Baby: Girl born 13 weeks early at 1 pound, 4 ounces heads home
Pizza shop manager drives 7 hours for delivery to dying man
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
President Trump plans to end birthright citizenship in U.S.
'Boy Meets World' actor William Daniels foils attempted burglary
Rabid bat found in Cary family's home
3 children killed in crash at school bus stop in Indiana
2 arrested, 1 wanted after dead cat was left at NC grocery store
18-year-old shot in the head during Halloween party identified
Free gas giveaway happening Monday and Tuesday
Sources: Pittsburgh shooting victim returned to help others
Show More
Voice your opinion about changes to U.S. 70 in Brier Creek
Family sues university over student's pancake eating death
'No one likes them:' NC city 'bans' classic Halloween candy
The scariest haunted houses around NC
Get a free Krispy Kreme doughnut this Halloween
More News