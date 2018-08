I-Team: 4 critical forms to sign before sending your child off to college

They may just now be leaving the nest, but your child's independence really started at the day he or she turned 18.As thousands of students move into their dorms, financial planners and attorneys are urging families to sign several forms they explain are critical and necessary when adult children legally have autonomy over their health, education and some financial assets. Orly Reznick , a Cary-based lawyer specializing in estate planning and wills, told ABC11 that signing these four forms will eliminate any stress and confusion should an emergency arise, including while a student is studying abroad.Without these forms, it's possible parents could be denied access to medical records, credit reports or transcripts, among other things."Whenever there's a crisis it's usually not the money that people are concerned about - but the time," Reznick explained to ABC11. "If there is a financial decision that needs to be made and no one is able to make that, there could be dire consequences for that. Same thing for a health agent."Below are the "core four" forms and how to find them, according to Reznick:For UNC-Chapel Hill FERPA form, click here. For N.C. State FERPA form, click here.