It's Bo time! Wendell 1-year-old gets Bojangles-themed photo shoot

WENDELL, N.C. (WTVD) --
Luke Hansen's mom craved Bojangles while she was pregnant so it was only appropriate when that first birthday came around, he would get a Bojangles themed photo shoot.



"I ate Bojangles my entire pregnancy up to a hour before I went into labor. So I already knew I was going to have a "Bo" Baby! ," Luke's mom Tywanda Hansen said.

CharMarie Photography captured the adorable photos of little Luke in Wendell.

Luke clearly enjoyed it, as you can see him dipping his chicken in the cake.
