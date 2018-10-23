It's Bo time! Wendell 1-year-old gets Bojangles-themed photo shoot

WENDELL, N.C. (WTVD) --Luke Hansen's mom craved Bojangles while she was pregnant so it was only appropriate when that first birthday came around, he would get a Bojangles themed photo shoot.
"I ate Bojangles my entire pregnancy up to a hour before I went into labor. So I already knew I was going to have a "Bo" Baby! ," Luke's mom Tywanda Hansen said.
CharMarie Photography captured the adorable photos of little Luke in Wendell.
Luke clearly enjoyed it, as you can see him dipping his chicken in the cake.