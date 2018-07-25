Kids giving up NYC for a week of 'Fresh Air' in Carrboro

EMBED </>More Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=3824996" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The youngsters will be staying with host families in the South. (WTVD)

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help