Pumpkin patches, fall family fun around Raleigh, Durham and Chapel Hill

General admission: ages 2-64 is $14, which includes play areas, hayride and a free pumpkin.



Senior Discount: 65+ is $13



Groups of 10 or more: $13



Military: $13



Monday - Friday: 9 a.m. - 6:30 p.m.



Saturday: 9 a.m. - 8 p.m.



Sunday 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Train: $3



Gem panning: $3 - $25

Monday - Friday: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. at $10



Saturday and Sunday: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. at $15



2 and under free



Field Trip reservations available

Tickets are $13.50 for adults and $20.00 with a pumpkin (no outside pumpkins)



Entry for kids 3 and under is free.

Open Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. until the end of October.



Admission is only $9 per person and only $6 to add gem mining.



Children 2 and younger are free.

Monday - Friday - closed to general public but open for large school groups and organizations by appointment only.



Saturday: 10 a.m. - 10 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.



General admission is $3 for ages 2 and up.



BEST VALUE COMBO TICKET: $16, which includes general admission, access to the corn maze, playgrounds and one hayride.

General admission is $10 but you can pay $20 for an all-inclusive package, which includes general admission, $1 snack voucher, 1 slingshot basket, 1 pony ride, 1 cone of feed, 1 rubber duck for the race, 1 pedal kart race and unlimited bounce house voucher.



Fridays - 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., Saturdays: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sundays 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Event Dates: Oct 5-6; 12-13; 19-20; 26-27



COST: $15 per person, children 2 and under are free. Pre-registration is required.

Farm open through November 9th - Monday - Friday by appointment only.



Friday nights 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.



Saturday: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.



Sunday Noon - 8 p.m.



Ages 6 and up - $12, ages 3-5 - $6 and 2 and under - free.

Saturday and Sunday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

There is no admission fee - you pay for what you pick out.



Monday - Saturday: 9 a.m. - 6:30 p.m.



Sunday 11 a.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Looking for some fall family fun? We've compiled a list of some places around the Triangle area to take your family this fall.703 Tarboro Road Youngsville, NC 27596919-556-1771One of North Carolina's biggest fall festival celebrations! Here you will get to ride on a train, take a hay ride to the big pumpkin patch, gem stone panning, duck race and of course all of the playground fun.6100 Mt. Herman Road Raleigh, NC 27617919-596-3227Come check all of the farm fun Page Farms has to offer! Admission includes: Pick your own Pumpkin from the vine, explore the Corn Maze, take a Hayride, play in the Corn Crib, slide down the Hay Stack Slide, ride the Cow Train, enjoy the Farm Animals, have a Duck Run race, and much more!5306 Homer Ruffin Road, Chapel Hill, NC 27516919-407-1806One of the most unique farm experiences in our area! If you love interacting with farm animals, this is the place to bring your family. On Saturdays in October, starting Oct. 12., you can carve pumpkins with GOATS...yes, you read that correctly. The farm will be full of Pumpkins, fall fun and spooky decorations! Come and meet all the animals like Peppa pig Annie the Donkey and Huck the Horse. There will be fall time treats to eat and drink and music to listen to. Kids can take the Tractor Train Express and they can also get their face painted by Sparkle Body Arts!507 Woodland Church Road, Wake Forest NC 27587919-671-2079One of the Triangle's oldest farms offers fun in the corn maze, a free pumpkin, gem mining a hay ride and much more! You will have to see the Medlin Family carving pumpkins in person, they are HUGE and you could carve three different faces on the same one.1606 Pickett Road Sanford, NC 27332919-498-6727This awesome farm offers one of the coolest corn mazes! You can check out the John Deere Tricycle track, tire mountain or the train and boat playsets.US-401 and Ballard Road Fuquay-Varina, NC 27526919-669-5741Looking to take the kids of an after dark corn maze? Well, look no further...and bring a flashlight! This family owned and operated farm is a great place to take kiddos for some fall fun. You'll have to check out the petting zoo, stick horse race and the corn box.433 W. Murray Avenue Durham, NC 27704919-220-5429Climb aboard the Ellerbe Creek Railway for a journey to the Museum's pumpkin patch. Pick the perfect pumpkin to decorate and take home, then enjoy crafts and a variety of carnival games before returning to the station. Activities include hay maze, corn crib, pumpkin decorating, and other great carnival games.3175 Benson Road Garner, NC 27529919-779-4765You have to come and check out North Carolina's first and longest running corn maze! You'll have a ball in the 6 acre corn maze was more than two and a half miles of paths.1545 Will Suitt Road Creedmoor, NC 27522919-669-9399If you are looking for some pumpkin patch fun, this is the place to be. You can grab your own pumpkin at the front or you can get one right off the vine. You can also get some of Lyons pumpkins at the Durham and Carrboro farmers markets.1223 Salem Church Road Apex, NC 27523919-600-4020While you're here, you can also pick up Raleigh's most sought after fall flowering plant - mums.