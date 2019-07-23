Little girl raises arms in worship before baking banana bread with mom

HILLSDALE, Mich. -- Little Zoe took some time out to worship before baking banana bread with her mom at their Michigan home, on July 20.
The sweet moment was captured on video.
It shows Zoe responding to her favorite religious song of by raising her arms.
Mom: "Are you worshiping, while cooking?"
Zoe: "Yeah."
Mom: "What are they singing?"
Zoe: "Hallelujah."
Zoe's mom, Megan Bricker, told Storyful, "Jesus first, banana bread second. We are never too busy to worship."
