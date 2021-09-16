Family & Parenting

Widow of Marine killed in Afghanistan gives birth to healthy baby girl

The widow of one of the last U.S. Marines killed in Afghanistan recently gave birth to a baby girl.

Rylee McCollum, 20, was on his first deployment when he and 12 other U.S. troops were killed in a suicide bombing at the Kabul airport.


McCollum was there helping U.S. forces and allies evacuate as the Taliban took back over the country.

McCollum's sister said he was looking forward to becoming a dad.


"He was so excited to be a dad, and he was going to be a great dad," she said.

According to a Facebook post from a family member, McCollum's widow gave birth to Levi Rylee Rose McCollum on Monday at a naval hospital in California.
