PHOENIX, Arizona --A nearly 24-year-old mystery involving a baby has finally been solved.
Aleacia Stancil was 9-months-old when she disappeared in Arizona in 1994.
Her mother was a drug user and prostitute and said she gave her daughter to a friend for a few days to clear her head.
The baby disappeared and the mom was murdered that same year.
Stancil recently checked herself into a hospital but couldn't give information about herself.
A nurse went online and found an age progression photo of the missing girl and a DNA test later confirmed her identity.
Stancil had been adopted and now goes by a different name.
She was reunited with her biological grandmother and is now reconnecting with her family.