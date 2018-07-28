FAMILY & PARENTING

9-month-old who vanished in Arizona found alive nearly 24 years later

EMBED </>More Videos

A baby girl who went missing in 1994 has been found alive. (KTRK)

PHOENIX, Arizona --
A nearly 24-year-old mystery involving a baby has finally been solved.

Aleacia Stancil was 9-months-old when she disappeared in Arizona in 1994.

Her mother was a drug user and prostitute and said she gave her daughter to a friend for a few days to clear her head.

The baby disappeared and the mom was murdered that same year.

Stancil recently checked herself into a hospital but couldn't give information about herself.

A nurse went online and found an age progression photo of the missing girl and a DNA test later confirmed her identity.

Stancil had been adopted and now goes by a different name.

She was reunited with her biological grandmother and is now reconnecting with her family.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familymissing girlu.s. & worldArizona
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FAMILY & PARENTING
Man captures couple's beautiful moment on NYC subway
Fayetteville mom out 300 ounces of breastmilk after USPS destroyed it
Kids giving up NYC for a week of 'Fresh Air' in Carrboro
Boy with Nerf gun helps little sister pull loose tooth
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Robbery attempt mistaken for shooting at South Texas mall
Man injured after lightning strikes near him in Wake Co.
Suspect dead after deputy-involved shooting in Moore County
Victim ID'd in fatal I-40 crash involving cement truck in Raleigh
Hoke County family plans lawsuit after dog viciously attacked
Meet the Raleigh native who is Cam Newton's right-hand man
Polar bear killed after attacking cruise line employee
Judge denies appeal to block release of 3D-printed gun blueprints
Show More
American Airlines to include free carry-on luggage with 'basic economy' tickets
Suspects in recent CVS armed robberies arrested in Greensboro
Tommy Hilfiger introduces trackable clothing
Man charged in dozens of car break-ins at Cary hotels
Raleigh roofing company under microscope in state fraud investigation
More News