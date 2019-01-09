FAMILY & PARENTING

Mom falls in love with sperm donor 12 years after giving birth to his child

EMBED </>More Videos

A mom gave birth to her daughter through the use of a sperm donor, then met and fell in love with her child's father more than a decade later.

A mom gave birth to her daughter through the use of a sperm donor, then met and fell in love with her child's father more than a decade later.

Aaron Long only started dating the mother of his 13-year-old daughter last year.

"It's kind of like I'm living in a science fiction story," Long said.

Aaron was a sperm donor in the mid-1990s. In 2005, Jessica Share selected his sperm to have her daughter with her female partner in Ohio.

"You build this story in your head of the values that you have and what kind of person might not just share our values, because I don't think those are genetic," Share said. "But, being drawn to the same kinds of things that we're drawn to."

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

That's when Alice came into the picture.

Jess and her wife at the time split up a couple of years ago. Around the same time, their precocious daughter Alice started poking around the DNA testing site 23andMe. She quickly found her father, so Alice's mother and father got to talking, too.

"When we met in person, I don't know - the attraction was even harder for either of us to deny," Long said.

"This was not my relationship or my journey to jump into and mess up forever," Share said.

Jessica and Alice are now living in the same communal home, but it turns out Aaron has a lot of other kids.

"I did a little bit of pretty shoddy math and came up with a figure of 67 as a maximum," Long said. "It's hard to say."

Several of Aaron's kids are featured in the upcoming documentary "Forty Dollars a Pop," including Bryce, who's now in the military and 21-year-old Maddie, who also lives in the communal home.

"We hit it off right away," Maddie said.

"I feel like you know I'm not going to be these kids parents, but I feel like I can be their friends and I can be, I don't know, just someone for them to look at and think about when they contemplate nurture and nature questions," Long said.
Related Topics:
familyfamilyloveu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2019 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
FAMILY & PARENTING
Meet the first 2019 babies born at Fort Bragg
Triangle welcomes first babies of 2019
Toddler found wandering alone in Raleigh parking lot
Device helps parents monitor, limit children's screen time
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Latest models say wintry mix, rain more likely than snow this weekend
2 women accused of attack on transgender person at Raleigh bar
Sanford woman arrested after reportedly stabbing, killing woman at bar
Freeway sign falls on car in freak accident
Trump Transcript: President Trump's full speech on immigration
AP Fact Check: Trump oversells border wall as solution to drugs
Victim shot in southeast Raleigh, emerges 10 miles away in Cary
Bench comes up big for UNC in win over NC State
Show More
Scam alert: Scammers using iPhone Touch ID to steal your money
US cancer death rate hits milestone: 25 years of decline
Woman rushed to hospital after car jumps curb, overturns in Raleigh
Wake County population booming, but WCPSS enrollment is not; Here's why
GoFundMe homeless case: Arrest warrant issued for Johnny Bobbitt
More News