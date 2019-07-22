Family & Parenting

Mom says Indiana water park told her to stop breastfeeding in public

KOKOMO, Ind. -- A mother of four is frustrated after being told she shouldn't breastfeed in public at an Indiana water park.

Kayla Britton says she was at the Kokomo Beach Water Park when a lifeguard told her to stop breastfeeding in public and that she should use the on-site breastfeeding room, WXIN reports.

"I was walking with my toddler from one end of the water park to the other and I was told by a life guard that I was not allowed to feed my baby," said Britton.

Indiana state law allows a mother to breastfeed anywhere the law allows her to be.

"It doesn't matter who's around or not around," Britton said. "I just said 'uh no', and kept on walking because I know my rights. I know the law."

In a statement, city officials say the lifeguard saw Kayla walking through a pool breastfeeding the child. They feared the baby could ingest pool chemicals during the feeding.

However, Britton says she was at the water's edge.

"I'm well over 5 foot tall so I don't think he could be exposed to pool water 5 feet above it," said Britton.

Britton posted on Facebook about the incident.

Frustrated mother says lifeguard at Kokomo Beach Water Park told her to stop breastfeeding in public. Courtesy of WXIN.


She says she hopes it is a teaching moment for other businesses.
