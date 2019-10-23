Mom spooked after seeing 'ghost baby' in son's crib

NAPERVILLE, Illinois -- An Illinois mother said she was freaked out after she spotted what looked like a 'ghost baby' sleeping in her son's crib.Maritza Elizabeth shared pictures from her baby monitor that show her son, Lincoln, asleep beside what looks like a paranormal presence in the form of an infant.She was so spooked that she kept sneaking into her son's room with a flashlight to see where the mysterious baby was coming from, according to Storyful.When she investigated again in the morning, Elizabeth discovered that the creepy sight was actually just a photo of a baby on the mattress tag, which her husband never covered with a mattress protector.