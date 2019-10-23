Family & Parenting

Mom spooked after seeing 'ghost baby' in son's crib

NAPERVILLE, Illinois -- An Illinois mother said she was freaked out after she spotted what looked like a 'ghost baby' sleeping in her son's crib.

Maritza Elizabeth shared pictures from her baby monitor that show her son, Lincoln, asleep beside what looks like a paranormal presence in the form of an infant.


She was so spooked that she kept sneaking into her son's room with a flashlight to see where the mysterious baby was coming from, according to Storyful.



When she investigated again in the morning, Elizabeth discovered that the creepy sight was actually just a photo of a baby on the mattress tag, which her husband never covered with a mattress protector.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingghosthalloweenbabiesbabyillinoisu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man charged with DWI after State Trooper hit in Vance County
Missing 5-year-old girl's body found in South Carolina landfill
NC 55 closed near NC Central in Durham
Trump lifts sanctions on Turkey, says cease-fire permanent
TRAVEL DEALS: Save hundreds on flights by following these tips
Body of missing 3-year-old Alabama girl found, 2 charged
The 411: Team of grandmas rocks it as wedding flower girls
Show More
Community steps up to give Hope Mills woman with stage 4 cancer dream wedding
Water leak forces evacuations at historic Goldsboro building
Apple Watch calls 911 after man falls down NJ cliff
Soto, Nationals top Cole, Astros 5-4 in World Series opener
Wake sheriff warns sex offenders after arrest at NC State Fair
More TOP STORIES News