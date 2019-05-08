Mother skips her own graduation to attend son's

A Michigan mother faced a dilemma when her own college graduation was at the same time as her son's graduation in a different city.Of course Sharonda Wilson did what most mothers would do and decided to skip her own to attend her son's.When both of their schools found out about the predicament, they came up with a better idea.Mom and son walked across the stage together at Central Michigan to accept their degrees!Wilson earned a bachelor of science in business administration from Ferris State University and her son, Stephan, earned a bachelor of arts in music theater from Central Michigan.Stephan Wilson said being able to graduate alongside his mom made the already monumental day even more memorable.