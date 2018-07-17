FAMILY & PARENTING

New Bern toddler loves playing with toy trucks near construction site

This little boy is bringing a smile to Facebook after he was caught playing with his toy trucks on a construction site in New Bern. (WTVD)

NEW BERN, N.C. (WTVD) --
According to city officials, the toddler comes out to the site every day to visit the Water Resources crew as they repair and replace a major underground water/sewer infrastructure.

According to city officials, the toddler comes out to the site every day to visit the Water Resources crew as they repair and replace a major underground water/sewer infrastructure.

The boy is so happy to see the crew that he greets each city staffer with a high five.

And he's even treated like a crew member - the project coordinator said he's been bringing the child his own pile of dirt to play with each day.

"We think he's officially the youngest dump truck driver on the job site," officials posted on Facebook.



The youngster is so excited to play near the "big boy toys" that his mother said he refuses to come inside until crews break for lunch or leave for the day.

Workers said they're sure to keep a close eye on him while they working.
