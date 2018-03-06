FAMILY & PARENTING

New in vitro method could be 'game changer' for aspiring parents

EMBED </>More Videos

INVOcell is a potential gamechanger for aspiring parents.

By
RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
The CDC has found that 12 percent of women aged 15-44 in the United States have trouble getting pregnant or carrying a baby to term.

For some, in vitro fertilization (IVF) can help, but, it comes at a high financial cost. In the Triangle, Carolina Conceptions is offering a new IVF procedure called INVOcell which costs less than half the average price of traditional IVF.

"So, for INVOcell, the ovarian stimulation protocol is much simpler than traditional IVF because we don't need as many eggs," explained Dr. John Park, a reproductive endocrinologist at Carolina Conceptions.

"So, not as many ultrasound visits and a lot less medication used compared to traditional IVF. It's a much simpler more natural way of doing IVF," Park said.

INVOcell might be a game changer for in vitro fertilization



Park said doctors retrieve eggs and place up to six eggs and sperm in a cylindrical piece of equipment called INVOcell. The device is placed immediately in the patient's vagina, where it stays for five days.

"The patient herself is the incubator and now we don't need an expensive IVF lab, expensive incubator, the conditions are more natural," Park said.

After five days, the INVOcell is taken out and taken to the embryology lab, which assesses the number and quality of embryos. Patients aged 37 and younger have only one embryo transferred into the patient, and Park said that in most cases, other healthy embryos can be frozen for future pregnancies.

"IVF has gotten more complex, more complicated so the cost continues to go up," Park said. "The typical IVF cycle can easily be $15,000 or $20,000 if you are doing genetic testing on embryos. This is less than half that procedurally, it's around $6,000 and the cost of medication is pretty minimal compared to what you would normally spend on medications so it is a game changer.

"IVF has pregnancy rates of 60 to 70 percent in this age range," he added. "In preliminary studies, they're showing INVOcell pregnancy rates are just as good with the right candidates for half the cost of regular IVF."

The best candidates for INVOcell are women younger than 38 with a BMI under 38, an AMH of 1.5 or more, and good sperm quality.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familypregnancyfertilityscienceraleigh newsRaleighWake County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FAMILY & PARENTING
Fallen Bragg soldier's to host event honoring him, Gold Star families
Georgia woman loses 55 pounds to donate her kidney to her father
Ailing father still manages to 'walk' daughter down aisle
I-Team: 4 critical forms to sign before sending your child off to college
Boy shares parents' baby news on day he's adopted
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Mother also charged in death of infant son in Rocky Mount
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Lane vs. Kilauea: What happens when a hurricane meets a volcano?
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Show More
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
FBI sounds warning about prank calls in wake of school shootings
More News