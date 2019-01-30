FAMILY & PARENTING

New policy gives Army, Fort Bragg fathers more parental leave

A new parental leave policy allows for more than double the amount of time off for secondary caregivers, which in most cases includes new dads.

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WTVD) --
Family values are growing within the Army as they announce a new parental leave policy that more than doubles the amount of time off for secondary caregivers, which in most cases includes new dads.

The policy went into place on Jan. 22 and increases secondary caregiver leave from 10 to 21 days. The leave can be taken at any time within the first year instead of within 45 days as required by the old policy.

The Army is now following the lead of other armed service branches in updating parental leave policies, which in turn give parents more flexibility with their family planning.

ABC11 caught up with one Fort Bragg family who was excited about the change.

"The extra 10 days is good but a little more would be great," SSG Ryan Lindquist said.

His wife said her previous pregnancies were tough without him.

"It's definitely difficult. We have three kids and the first one he was deployed for..and for number two and three, he went to training " said Amanda Lindquist.

The new policy is retroactive back to Dec. 2016 so new parents can be grandfathered in and take advantage of the family time.
