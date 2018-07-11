FAMILY & PARENTING

New York mom has 10th child at same hospital, delivered by same doctor

EMBED </>More Videos

Kemberly Richardson meets with the Hernandez family after they welcomed their tenth child into the world.

WEST ISLIP, New York --
A Long Island mother recently gave birth to her 10th child, all at the same hospital and delivered by the same doctor.

Savannah Leigh Hernandez made her grand entrance into the world Saturday at Good Samaritan Hospital in West Islip, the latest member of the growing Hernandez clan.

At first, Dawn and Joe Hernandez said they didn't want children. But after having their first, they decided to have a second and loved the experience so much they kept going. Now, their Coram home is full of life and love.

Some of Dawn's pregnancies were smooth sailing, while others were more difficult. "Child number 4," as she put it, was an emergency C-section.

Even more unique, the same physician, Dr. Livoti, delivered all of the children.

The family -- made up of mom, dad, 15-year-old Joseph, 12-year-old Rebecca, 10-year-old Nicholas, 9-year-old Madison, 8-year-old Julianna, 7-year-old Alex, 5-year-old Zoey, 4-year-old Noah, 2-year-old Hunter, and 3-day-old Savannah -- are thrilled with the new addition, and the happy couple isn't ruling out having more children.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familybirthbabybaby delivery
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FAMILY & PARENTING
Ailing father still manages to 'walk' daughter down aisle
I-Team: 4 critical forms to sign before sending your child off to college
Boy shares parents' baby news on day he's adopted
Wake mom warning parents after son left unsupervised at summer camp
How Mickey Mouse and friends can help your kid sleep
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Christopher appears in court
UNC System issues statement on Silent Sam toppling: 'We do not support lawlessness'
I-Team: North Carolina still home to 100+ Confederate monuments
FDA extending expiration dates for some EpiPens
Toddlers survive days in ravine after mother dies in car crash
Cooper gets early win, two GOP proposed amendments ordered off ballot
Show More
Fayetteville State University rolls out new bike service
College students called 'the perfect target' for scammers
Rocky Mount man found dead in home of apparent dog attack
Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort guilty of 8 charges
WCPSS presents proposed enrollment plan for four new schools
More News