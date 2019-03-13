Family & Parenting

New Jersey officers break into apartment to help mom who gave birth alone

LYNDHURST, New Jersey -- Police officers in New Jersey came to the rescue when a woman gave birth inside her apartment.

When officers with the Lyndhurst Police Emergency Squad arrived outside Tuesday, the new mother was in too much pain to move.

She was home alone, so officers forced their way in and found her kneeling against her bed.

Her newborn baby was lying on his back on the bedroom floor.

When officers called the baby's father, he said he was stuck on Route 3 because he ran out of gas.

He got the attention of a good Samaritan who drove him home to the apartment.

The mother and baby were taken to the hospital and are both doing well.
