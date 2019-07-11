chicago proud

Off-duty officer saves choking baby at Chicago fast food restaurant

SKOKIE, Ill. -- An off-duty police officer jumped into action to help save a baby who was choking in a Chicago-area fast food restaurant.

Earol Mora said he was at the Shake Shack located in Skokie, Illinois, outside Chicago, on the afternoon of July 3 when he heard a family in distress.

He said a baby was choking, and the parents were panicking, so he jumped into perform child CPR.

"I took the baby from the mother...He was so pale, and gasping for oxygen," Mora said. "I was praying that 'Lord don't let this baby die in my arms.'"

Mora said he was able to dislodge food from the baby's mouth, allowing the child to start breathing normally again.
