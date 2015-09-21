Operation Save A Life 2015

ABC11, along with local Fire Departments, Kidde, The Home Depot, NC Jaycee Burn Center are proud to support Operation Save A Life, now in it's 12th year.
Every year, thousands of people die or sustain life-threatening injuries in fires. Many of these injuries and fatalities could be prevented through the proper installation of a working smoke detector. That is the purpose behind "ABC11 Operation Save A Life", a massive community information and fire safety campaign airing on ABC11 for the entire month of October. Look for our educational campaign on-air, including safety tips on how to help prevent fires and carbon monoxide poisoning in your home or business, information on correct alarm installation and operation, and tips on how to establish a fire safety plan for your family.
This year ABC11 will present 4,125 10-year, sealed smoke detectors donated by Kidde, a worldwide detector and alarm company with headquarters in Mebane, NC. The smoke detectors will go to fire departments throughout the Heart of Carolina. Local fire departments will deliver and install smoke alarms in homes of low income, elderly, and other residents at risk in their respective communities. Contact your local fire department to find out if you're eligible for a free smoke detector.
Kidde is the manufacturing company of smoke alarms located in Mebane, NC. They have made a generous donation of 4,125 smoke alarms to the ABC11's Operation Save A Life program again this year. Each year we appreciate their wonderful donation.
NC Jaycee Burn Center at UNC takes care of the people who have been injured due to fire, hot water, grease burns, etc. They are on the front lines just like our the firefighters. We are grateful for all the work they do within the Heart of Carolina and their continuous support and sponsorship of Operation Save a Life.
We would like to take time to acknowledge the tireless efforts of our local fire departments; our heroes who run into danger as others are running out. Smoke alarms, combined with a strong program of fire prevention awareness, are vital to the efforts of our local fire departments that keep our communities safe and free of major fire disasters.
