Parents trick kids again in 'Hey Jimmy Kimmel, I Told My Kids I Ate All Their Halloween Candy' 2019

For the ninth time, Jimmy Kimmel once again asked parents to trick their kids into thinking they ate all of the Halloween candy.Kimmel joked that the disappointed kids from the first time 'Hey Jimmy Kimmel, I Told My Kids I Ate All Their Halloween Candy' prank have now blossomed into fully-grown, disappointed adults.The reactions in the latest "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" video range from children being upset with their parents - "I'm going to call the police" - to others putting things in perspective - "I love you more than candy."One boy even had advice for his hungry mother: "You got to eat some vegetables."Watch the video below to see all of the kids' reactions. And for viewer discretion purposes, one particular child's reaction may or may not have included an expletive - though Kimmel claims the boy said "chocolate."