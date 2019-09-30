Pennsylvania woman celebrates 106th birthday

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, PA (WTVD) -- Over the weekend, Pennsylvania woman Ruth Heiser, of Hazleton, celebrated her 106th birthday.
She shares a birth-year with Rosa Parks, Jesse Owens, and Richard Nixon; she lived through the tenure of 18 U.S. presidents, beginning with Woodrow Wilson in 1913.
Family and friends celebrated the special day with Heiser at Royal House Buffet, an Asian restaurant near Wilkes-Barre. And instead of piling 106 candles on the cake, Heiser only had to blow out six. Because your age starts over every century, right?
Earlier this year, a woman in New York celebrated her 114th birthday. Experts say she may be the oldest person living in the United States.
