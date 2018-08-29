FAMILY & PARENTING

'Something in the water': Police department welcomes eight babies within months

This group photo with the Erlanger Police Department is so cute it should be illegal. (Pamela Rader)

ERLANGER, Ky. --
Oh baby, this police department has a lot to celebrate. The folks in blue in Erlanger, Kentucky, welcomed eight babies within 11 months, as shown in a sweet photo posted to their Facebook page.

In the post, the department said it had one-upped the Glenpool Fire Department in Oklahoma, which posted a photo in May of its seven new babies that had been born within 15 months.

"Hey Glenpool Fire Department. I guess there's something in the water here in Erlanger KY too!" the department posted, adding as one of the hashtags, "#wegotubeat."

The babies in blue, four boys and four girls, were born to eight different members of the department, seven dads and one mom.

Those police and fire departments aren't the only ones with "something in the water." A hospital in Phoenix with 16 pregnant nurses is preparing for a baby boom later this year.
familybabypoliceparenting
