Family & Parenting

Prince Harry, Meghan to keep baby arrival plans private

EMBED <>More Videos

Prince Harry, Meghan to keep baby arrival plans private. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on April 11, 2019.

LONDON -- Prince Harry and his heavily pregnant wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, say they have decided to keep plans around their baby's arrival private.

Kensington Palace officials said in a statement Thursday that Harry and Meghan "look forward" to sharing the news of their baby's birth once they have had a chance to celebrate privately as a new family.

The royal couple are expecting their first child in late April or early May.Few details have been announced.

They say they are grateful for the goodwill messages they have received from around the world.

The couple, who wed in May at Windsor Castle, recently moved from central London to a more secluded house near their wedding venue.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingbabyprince harryroyal familymeghan markleu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Durham explosion: Crews search through rubble day after tragedy
Durham community pitches in to help after explosion and fire
PHOTOS: Deadly downtown Durham explosion
LISTEN: Camera on Durham bridge caught sound of explosion
WikiLeaks' Julian Assange arrested at Ecuador embassy in London
Man found shot to death in Durham gazebo
Bones from Philippine cave reveal a new human cousin
Show More
NEED A VACATION? Arby's to offer $6 trip to Hawaii
'Gustnado' blows past high school during storm: VIDEO
Wake, Durham, and Orange County schools to close May 1 as teachers plan rally
British man who quit teaching job to attend baseball games to stop in NC
Green Hope students walk out, say Wake way of teaching math doesn't add up
More TOP STORIES News