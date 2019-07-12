Raeford Gold Star family gifted with car donation

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Dody Callahan was gifted a newly restored car in front of Woodpeckers fans at Segra Stadium on Thursday night.The Gold Star mother of five has found it difficult to juggle transportation for all her children. And this donation helps."I'll never get over Keith. The loss of Keith..their dad. The life we had planned and lost out on. We miss him every day," said Dody, Sgt. First Class Kieth Callahan's wife. "For him to know this was happening, I think he'd be grateful to everyone."Keith was killed in action in Iraq in 2007, leaving behind Dody and their five children.Caliber Collision and State Farm partnered up to repair and donate cars to families in need."It makes me happy that people are willing to give us stuff because he gave everything," said Brooke Callahan, Keith's daughter.Fort Bragg Soldier's also helped restore the car.The car is a small token of gratitude for her late husband's sacrifice.