Save a Life Saturday 2015

Have plans October 3rd? Kidde and The Home Depot are hosting Save a Life Saturday events to help you learn more about fire safety for your home. See below for participating store locations.
CARY
Store #3615
2031 Walnut Street
(919)851-5554
BURLINGTON
Store #3627
2771-T Kirkwood Drive
(336)513-2218
GREENSBORO
Store #351
2912 S Elm Eugene Street
(336)691-0613
DURHAM
Store #3620
3701 Mt Moriah Road
(919)419-0208
Store # 3632
1700 N Pointe Drive
(919)220-5811
HILLSBOROUGH
Store #3661
625 Hampton Point Blvd
(919)245-0132
RALEIGH
Store #3613
4901 Capital Blvd
(919)878-8771
Store #3634
9517 Strickland Road
(919)844-7418
Related Topics:
familyhome depotfire safetyoperation save a life
familyhome depotfire safetyoperation save a life