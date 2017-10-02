Save a Life Saturday 2017

Have plans this Saturday? Kidde and The Home Depot are hosting Save a Life Saturday events to help you learn more about fire safety for your home. See below for participating store locations.
CARY
2031 Walnut Street
(919)851-5554
FAYETTEVILLE
2060 Skibo Road
(910)864-4002
APEX
1000 Vision Drive
(919)387-6554
DURHAM
3701 Mt Moriah Road
(919)419-0208
1700 N Pointe Drive
(919)220-5811
HILLSBOROUGH
625 Hampton Point Blvd
(919)245-0132
RALEIGH
4901 Capital Blvd
(919)878-8771
9517 Strickland Road
(919)844-7418
WAKE FOREST
11915 Retail Drive
(919)562-2202
FUQUAY VARINA
901 E Broad Street
(919)552-2881
GARNER
2540 Timber Drive
(919)661-1393
KNIGHTDALE
1020 Shoppes at Midway Drive
(919)217-3093
Related Topics:
familyhome depotfire safetyoperation save a life
familyhome depotfire safetyoperation save a life