Save a Life Saturday 2017

Have plans this Saturday? Kidde and The Home Depot are hosting Save a Life Saturday events to help you learn more about fire safety for your home. See below for participating store locations.2031 Walnut Street(919)851-55542060 Skibo Road(910)864-40021000 Vision Drive(919)387-65543701 Mt Moriah Road(919)419-02081700 N Pointe Drive(919)220-5811625 Hampton Point Blvd(919)245-01324901 Capital Blvd(919)878-87719517 Strickland Road(919)844-741811915 Retail Drive(919)562-2202901 E Broad Street(919)552-28812540 Timber Drive(919)661-13931020 Shoppes at Midway Drive(919)217-3093