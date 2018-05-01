FAMILY & PARENTING

Siblings reunite for the first time since surviving the car crash that killed their parents

EMBED </>More Videos

The children are recovering at Cook Children's Medical Center in Fort Worth, Texas.

After surviving the crash that killed their parents and newborn sister, siblings Zachary and Angie were finally able to see each other for the first time.

On April 7, 2018, the Clemens family, parents Jim and Karisa and their five children, were involved in a fatal car crash while returning home from a family outing in Texas. Jim, Karisa and their newborn baby Julieanna were killed. They were survived by Angela, 8, Zachary, 5, Wyatt, 4, and Nicholas, 2.

Zachary suffered a broken back, leaving him depressed and in bed most of the day, according to a fundraising page created by Karisa's aunt Teresa Burrell. Angela suffered major brain injuries and broken legs and Wyatt is learning to walk again after suffering a stroke that paralyzed his left side. Nicholas has been released from the hospital.

On April 24, Burrell shared the photo of Zachary and Angie meeting for the first time since the crash with the message: "Yesterday, we asked for you all to send a special prayer for Zachary. We have seen so many miracles with him. Yesterday, he was able to leave his bed and get into the wheelchair for the first time. He and Angie were able to see each other for the first time."

The children are recovering at Cook Children's Medical Center in Fort Worth, Texas. According to the fundraising page, the kids will all live together with their grandparents.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familycar accidentchildren injuriescar crash
FAMILY & PARENTING
Fallen Bragg soldier's to host event honoring him, Gold Star families
Georgia woman loses 55 pounds to donate her kidney to her father
Ailing father still manages to 'walk' daughter down aisle
I-Team: 4 critical forms to sign before sending your child off to college
Boy shares parents' baby news on day he's adopted
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Show More
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
FBI sounds warning about prank calls in wake of school shootings
Study: Breastfeeding could reduce the risk of stroke later in life
How area districts are working to keep your kid safe
More News