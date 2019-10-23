Family & Parenting

Soccer star Alex Morgan announces she's pregnant

Alex Morgan is going to be a mom!

The U.S. women's national team co-captain announced on Twitter Wednesday afternoon that she and husband, Servando Carrasco, are expecting their first child in April 2020.

The mom-to-be posted three pictures on Twitter for the announcement. One showed Morgan holding a sign that said said "Baby Girl, April 2020."



Her caption read, "We are already in love and we haven't even met her yet. Newest member of the Carrasco family, coming soon."

Alex Morgan's pregnancy announcement comes a few months after she helped lead the U.S. women's national soccer team to victory at the Women's World Cup.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingsoccerpregnancy
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Case of missing Holly Springs mom now a 'murder investigation'
Raleigh coworking startup removes phone booths over cancer concerns
Delays on I-40 after crash temporarily closes lanes near Wade Ave
Some North Carolina colleges waiving application fees this week
Google Maps new 'speed trap' feature causes controversy
2 former NC troopers charged in ticket irregularities investigation
Missing 5-year-old girl's body found in South Carolina landfill
Show More
Man charged with DWI after state trooper hit in Vance County
Trump lifts sanctions on Turkey, says cease-fire permanent
TRAVEL DEALS: Save hundreds on flights by following these tips
Body of missing 3-year-old Alabama girl found, 2 charged
Community steps up to give Hope Mills woman with stage 4 cancer dream wedding
More TOP STORIES News