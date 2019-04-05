Family & Parenting

Soldier dresses as firefighter to surprise young son in touching reunion

ABILENE, TX -- A group of firefighters helped a soldier returning home from deployment give his son a grand surprise.

Manny Lamson Jr. had spent six months deployed at Qatar Air Base and asked Abilene Fire Department to make sure his son, Connor, experienced a memorable reunion with him.

Tara Lamson, Connor's mother, recorded video of a fire truck arriving outside the family home, with Connor seen wandering up to four firefighters to say hello.

He was greeted by a mystery man dressed in full firefighter gear who soon took off an oxygen mask to reveal himself to be the boy's dad.

"Manny was supposed to come home a week earlier, and him and Connor were going to go on a trip with grandpa to watch spring training baseball in Arizona," Tara said. "However, grandpa went with Connor while Manny was delayed. He arrived a day before Connor would be back from the trip."

Tara said he "loves" firefighters having "visited the station on multiple occasion while his dad was on deployment."

The Abilene Fire Department shared the footage on March 12.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingtexasu.s. & worldsoldier surprisefeel goodhomecoming
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pink Lady Bandit strikes again in North Carolina, FBI says
1 dead after van crashes in Durham
Mom buys out Payless store to donate shoes to those in need
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Crews suspend search for missing boater in Cape Fear River
Charlotte man survives after neck broken by Oak Island wave
Cary dog Sgt. Yeager named Military Dog of the Year
Show More
Area baseball teams look to make games safer for fans
Raleigh group heads to Virginia to protest ICE detention center
Elderly woman told by airline to share hotel room with stranger
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Man arrested after explosion that injured bomb squad agents
More TOP STORIES News