Family & Parenting

A study links dad's alcohol use to heart defects in babies

By
Researchers may have found a link between alcohol use in fathers and congenital heart defects and developmental problems in newborns, according to a new study.

Congenital heart defects affect nearly 40 thousand of all babies born in the U.S. each year according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The new study suggests alcohol use before conception may be a factor in some of those cases.

Fathers who drank during the three months before conception were 44 percent more likely to have babies born with congenital heart disease compared to non-drinkers. If prospective dads were binge drinkers, there was a 52 percent higher likelihood their baby would have a congenital heart defect. Previous research has shown that alcohol exposure changes the DNA in developing sperm and changes sperm activity, although the underlying mechanisms are not yet understood.
For mothers who drank or binge-drank before conception, there was a 16 percent higher risk for their babies, compared to non-drinkers. Health experts suggest mothers should stop consuming alcohol for one year before fertilization and perspective dads should stop drinking for at least six months before conception.

The study was published Thursday in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingparentingbabyfamilydrinkingalcohol
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Heavy delays on I-40 eastbound in Durham due to serious crash
Jury finds Brandon Lee guilty of first-degree murder of mother, girlfriend
Driver accused of running over people in Fayetteville arrested
Person County inmate escapes from prison work farm
Green Hope High School basketball player takes on fight of his life
Teen driver charged in crash that killed Cary woman outside home
Fake tickets being sold to Pullen Park's Holiday Express
Show More
NOAA meteorologist drowns after swimming in rough surf at OBX
Robert De Niro's former assistant alleges sexism, abuse in lawsuit
Man wins $750K lawsuit against wife's lover
Interest rates are down. Should you refinance your home?
Thursday's heat breaks October's heat record
More TOP STORIES News