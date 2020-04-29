Coronavirus

Consumer, shopping, virtual activity tips and more resources amid coronavirus pandemic

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- We've compiled a list of resources, activities, consumer advice, shopping resources and more need-to-know info while you stay at home and as North Carolina reopens. Click here to see fun ideas to keep your family entertained while you're at home.

SHOPPING, CONSUMER

Is grocery store produce safe? And other questions answered

Toilet paper is available, you just may need to look in smaller, local stores

Gov. Cooper executive order requires stricter social distancing rules at stores, make changes to unemployment process

Changes to public transportation, trash pickup, meal services affected by COVID-19

Shopping online more due to the COVID-19 crisis? Earn extra money by using these cashback websites, apps

How to get your money back if your beach vacation is canceled because of coronavirus

Raleigh-based 'HomeRover' app hopes to keep housing market moving during COVID-19 pandemic

Struggling to feed your pet due to COVID-19 financial strains? Friends of Wake County Animal Center can help

NC interactive map shows spots for free, low-cost internet access

Coronavirus crisis: What you need to know about refunds for flights, cruises and concerts

How to stay safe when going out in public for essentials

COVID-19 food safety tips

Amazon stops accepting new grocery delivery customers amid surging demand

Coronavirus update: Safety tips for food delivery amid COVID-19 pandemic

Protect yourself: Better Business Bureau warns of coronavirus-related scams

How to change your travel plans amid the global COVID-19 outbreak

Hair dye becoming next high-demand item amid COVID-19 pandemic

Here's how to preserve groceries longer

DIY

Cary Salon offers free virtual tutorials for hair help at home

Adjusting business: Raleigh salon offers curbside hair care kits for pickup

No Sew Face Mask

How to make face masks from materials found at home

From scarves to HEPA filters, what kind of face covering is best?

Tips to cutting your own hair during coronavirus shelter-in-place

Mom shares fun tie-dying tips for kids

WORK-LIFE BALANCE

Called back to work and don't want to go because of COVID-19? Here are your options

Can't sleep or having weird dreams during the coronavirus pandemic? You're not alone

20 Things to do while social distancing

How to keep your sanity while adjusting to working from home

The best ways to maintain your diet during the coronavirus pandemic

Managing your anxiety when there's nothing to take your mind off coronavirus

Families First Coronavirus Response Act: Here's how the new paid sick leave requirements work

How to be productive at home working with kids

Can't stop worrying about the coronavirus? Find time to unplug, experts say

How to stock up for coronavirus: What you need, and why you shouldn't panic-buy

Kids in coronavirus quarantine: How to keep children comfortable, entertained

Would you give up personal data to return to work amid coronavirus pandemic?

STAYING SAFE

Here's what the North Carolina coronavirus relief package means for you

How to keep your kids mentally healthy during COVID-19 pandemic

Doctors in NYC flag mysterious illness in children, many had COVID-19

Raleigh HopeLine helps soothe worries during COVID-19 crisis

How often should you disinfect your house even if you are staying at home?

Feel unsafe at work during the COVID-19 pandemic? Here are your rights

Can pets contract COVID-19?

Tips for parents on speaking to children about coronavirus

How long does coronavirus live on surfaces? Could be as long as 2 to 3 days

Tips for deep cleaning your home to stay safe from coronavirus

Protect yourself: Better Business Bureau warns of coronavirus-related scams

Disney debuts cloth face masks, will donate 1M to charity

EDUCATION

MAINTAINING LEARNING: Free educational resources for kids stuck at home during COVID-19


Spectrum, Comcast offer free internet to students without Wi-Fi during coronavirus pandemic

NC Symphony releases digital education concerts for students at home amid COVID-19

School buses to serve as Wi-Fi hot spots around North Carolina for remote learning

Money available for NC college students hurt by COVID-19

North Carolina universities receive $165 million to assist with COVID-19 disruptions

How to maximize your child's learning potential at home during COVID-19

NCDPI , UNC-TV roll out 50 hours of weekly TV programming for remote learning

Schools switching to Zoom for online learning but those video meetings can be hacked

Cookie decorating, virtual museum tours help kids keep busy while stuck at home during coronavirus outbreak
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingcoronaviruschild caregrocery storeconsumerschool resourceshealthsafetyeducationschoolpetsshoppingmental healthvirus
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Triangle universities go virtual to celebrate Class of 2020
LATEST: 14,764 COVID-19 cases in NC; 3 more deaths reported
University's graduation hacked with racist images
What parents should know about mysterious new illness in kids
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: 14,764 COVID-19 cases in NC; 3 more deaths reported
Triangle universities go virtual to celebrate Class of 2020
Special Olympics host virtual torch run to raise money and awareness
RPD investigating reports of gunfire near Crabtree Valley Mall
Cary man stabbed neighbor twice during dispute
Forecast: Temps Skyrocket into the 80s
UNC REX gifts themed onesies to moms who gave birth on Mother's Day
Show More
University's graduation hacked with racist images
Can't see mom on Mother's Day? Send her an e-card
Doctor documents full flight from NJ to SF amid pandemic
Man charged after shooting ex-wife, Raleigh police say
VIDEO: Bear breaks into rental home, takes Reese's, beer
More TOP STORIES News