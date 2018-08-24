Tips on surviving your child's school drop-off line

- Never leave your car--Staying in your vehicle allows for a smooth transition for dropping off and picking up little ones. Staying in your car keeps the lines moving and aggravations to a minimum for parents who may be behind you.
- Don't cut the line--If you wouldn't cut in line at the grocery store, avoid doing it in the drop-off line.
- Put down your cell phone--It's easy to get distracted by emails or social media. Keeping your head up and paying attention not only to the vehicle in front of you but to the kids around you will keep the line moving.
