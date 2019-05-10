Family & Parenting

Social Security Administration releases list of 2018's top baby names

EMBED <>More Videos

Archie doesn't make the Top 10 boys' names in U.S., but don't count it out in the future.

Archie doesn't make the Top 10 boys' names in U.S., but don't count it out in the future.

Social Security released its annual list of top baby names on Friday. For 2018, Emma and Liam were again the most popular names. It's the second year in a row for Liam, the fifth for Emma.

Of course, the United Kingdom's newest royal, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, was only born Monday. But Social Security says his mom - Meghan Markle, now Duchess of Sussex - seems to have already influenced U.S. parents.

Meghan was the fastest rising girl's name for 2018, moving from number 1,404 in 2017 to 703. The American actress married Britain's Prince Harry last year.

The entire list of baby names can be viewed on Social Security's website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingroyal babybabyu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chef Ashley Christensen talks about future restaurants after big win
Mom tossed infant girl down 75-foot embankment, police say
Johnston Co. teacher provokes controversy with Holocaust lesson plan
Mom of missing Maleah Davis makes bombshell allegations
Weekend storms will likely impact graduation, Mother's Day plans
Durham seeks to expand housing opportunities with loans for developers
Wake County couple celebrate first Mother's Day after adopting baby boy
Show More
This NC tree is at least 2,624 years old
Military spouses honored with giveaway ahead of Mother's Day
Passenger: Suicidal woman tried to open plane door on flight leaving RDU
Woman accused of statutory rape of 15-year-old in Wayne County
Holly Springs K-9 officer retires after 7 years of exemplary service
More TOP STORIES News